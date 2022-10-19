Mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers in Ottawa on Wednesday

It will be cool in Ottawa for the next couple of days, but a stretch of warmer weather will begin later this week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C today.

Showers will begin later this evening and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight.

It will be even cooler tomorrow – expect cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour tomorrow morning.

The chance of showers will continue into Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to 1 C overnight.

It will warm up slightly on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 13 C.