Mix of sun and cloud, chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday

It will be a mainly sunny start to the day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 28.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and this evening. The overnight low will be 11 C.

There will be similar weather in the capital on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C, with a humidex of 30.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a cloudy Wednesday evening in the capital, and the overnight low will be 14 C.

On Thursday – cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C.