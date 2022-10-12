Mix of sun and cloud, chance of afternoon showers in Ottawa on Wednesday
It will be another warm fall day in the capital with above-seasonal temperatures.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Today’s high will be 18 C.
It will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Expect strong winds to start later tonight, and an overnight low of 13 C.
It will be rainy in the capital tomorrow. Showers will begin tomorrow morning and there will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 30 millimetres of rain.
Tomorrow’s high will be 18 C, but temperatures will fall to 12 C in the afternoon. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for tomorrow evening, and temperatures will drop to 7 C overnight.
On Friday – sunny and a high of 15 C.
