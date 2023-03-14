Mix of snow, rain in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be another snowy day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of snow throughout the day and a high of 1 C.

The snow could mix with rain as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

Ottawa could see up to 5 centimetres of snow by this evening.

Periods of light snow will end tonight and there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Temperatures will fall to -6 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -14.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries tomorrow morning but skies will clear in the afternoon.

It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour and the wind chill will make it feel more like -13 in the morning.

Expect clear skies Wednesday night and an overnight low of -7 C.

On Thursday – cloudy skies and high of 4 C.