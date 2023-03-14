Mix of snow, rain in Ottawa on Tuesday
It will be another snowy day in the capital on Tuesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of snow throughout the day and a high of 1 C.
The snow could mix with rain as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.
Ottawa could see up to 5 centimetres of snow by this evening.
Periods of light snow will end tonight and there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Temperatures will fall to -6 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -14.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries tomorrow morning but skies will clear in the afternoon.
It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour and the wind chill will make it feel more like -13 in the morning.
Expect clear skies Wednesday night and an overnight low of -7 C.
On Thursday – cloudy skies and high of 4 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
Canadians uninterested in King Charles' coronation, monarchy, survey suggests
New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles III, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.
White House calls on Pence to apologize for 'homophobic joke' about Buttigieg
The White House on Monday called on Mike Pence to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on 'maternity leave,' saying that the former vice president's 'homophobic joke' at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday was 'offensive and inappropriate.'
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
Singh says budget will have money for dental care as NDP push for another GST rebate
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks his party has more leverage to push for things it wants in the next federal budget, which is set to be released March 28.
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
U.S. environmental agency proposes to limit 'forever chemicals' in drinking water
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first federal limits on harmful 'forever chemicals' in drinking water, a long-awaited protection the agency said will save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses, including cancer.
Atlantic
-
$140 million announced to help modernize N.S. Michelin plant to produce more tires for electric vehicles
Michelin says it plans to spend $140 million to modernize its plant in Bridgewater, N.S., to help meet the global demand for tires for electric vehicles.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Dr. Lisa Barrett weighs in on vaccines, masks three years into the pandemic
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett weighed in on where we’ve been and where we’re going with the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko Monday night.
Toronto
-
Families locked out of dead relatives' phones face 'grisly problem' accessing fingerprint, FaceID
In funeral homes across Toronto, there’s a growing dilemma facing staff: the digital remnants of a deceased person's life are trapped behind the lock screen of the phone they left behind, and a fingerprint or face scan is the family’s last hope for access before the body is buried.
-
Zellers announces opening date, locations for Ontario stores
After being closed for about 10 years, Zellers has announced when stores will reopen in Ontario.
-
What does quiet hiring mean? These Toronto experts weigh in
Months after the phrase 'quiet quitting' started circulating on social media, the concept of 'quiet hiring'
Montreal
-
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Wintery weather will continue in Montreal as St. Paddy's Day Parade approaches
The final week of winter will feature more snowy weather for Southwestern Quebec. A low-pressure system over the US Northeast will bring light snow into Montreal through the day on Tuesday. However, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Eastern Townships with up to 20 cm of accumulation in the forecast through Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury hospice not raising enough money to operate
The Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury has confirmed that it was forced to dip into reserve money last year to cover operational costs and has used the food bank for years.
-
Snowmobiler injured after hitting pressure crack on Lake Nipissing
A snowmobiler in their 70s was taken to hospital with minor injuries Monday after hitting a pressure crack on Lake Nipissing in North Bay, police say.
-
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
London
-
Suspect in Kipps Lane homicide suffered 'serious injury' during arrest
A London man charged in connection to a homicide over the weekend suffered what's being described as a 'serious injury' during his arrest. The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate the incident that ws reported by police on March 13.
-
We now know when Zellers is opening in London
Zellers has announced an opening date for its relaunch in Ontario and Alberta. March 23 is the date the first locations within Hudson’s Bay are expected to open.
-
Senior loses $8,000 in 'grandparent scam': Strathroy-Caradoc police
A senior citizen in Strathroy, Ont. is out $8,000 after falling victim to a 'grandparent scam,' and now police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Grey Cup coming to Winnipeg in 2025
The 2025 Grey Cup is set to take place in Winnipeg.
-
Man accused in stabbing death of Winnipeg taxi driver found guilty of second-degree murder
A Winnipeg man accused of stabbing a taxi driver to death has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | RCMP to announce arrests, drug and gun seizures from organized crime investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to announce drug and gun seizures, as well as charges laid in connection with an organized crime investigation on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Cambridge Zellers will be among first locations in Canada to open
The resurgence of Zellers in Ontario and Alberta is soon approaching as the discount retailer announced the opening of its first locations on March 23, including at Cambridge Centre mall.
-
Teen arrested after threatening girl who egged his home with a knife
An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after his house was egged by a teenage girl and he allegedly followed her with a knife.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council to debate safety bylaws after protests at library drag events
Calgary's city council is set to discuss updating one bylaw and bringing in another to address protests at drag events.
-
Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries
A federal tax hike of 6.3 per cent on alcohol is set to kick in April 1, impacting breweries that make more than 75,000 hectolitres annually.
-
'Too much work, too little return': Calgary council to discuss recall legislation
Calgary city councillors will debate a process to initiate recall petitions this week, which could potentially see those same councillors ousted from their jobs.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Sask. man will have to wait to hear verdict of the man charged in his death
The family of a La Ronge man will have to wait to find out what happens to the man charged in his death, as the judge reserved the verdict until April 17.
-
Before Bedard, there was 'The Rat.' See him play in the early 80s.
Dale Derkatch was a left-handed shooter, who stood at about five foot five inches, and weighed less than 150 pounds. But make no mistake, he didn’t let his size get in the way of setting records.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
Edmonton
-
Kitscoty 18-year-old charged with sexual assault, interference of youth
An 18-year-old from a village east of Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor.
-
Streaker momentarily steals Juno stage in Edmonton
A shirtless woman stole the Junos stage at Rogers Place for a few minutes Monday evening before being escorted away by security.
-
Red carpet rolled out at Rogers Place for 2023 Juno Awards
The red carpet rolled out and fans and limousines lined the streets in downtown Edmonton for the 2023 Juno Awards.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian involved in Abbotsford collision: police
A pedestrian was involved in a collision in Abbotsford Tuesday morning, prompting an hours-long road closure.
-
1 person found dead in vehicle after report of shots fired in Surrey: RCMP
One person is dead and an investigation has been launched after a shooting in Surrey’s Grandview Heights area Monday night.
-
'It takes a village': Non-profit urges people across Lower Mainland to sign up as youth caregivers
A Vancouver non-profit organization that pairs youth with family caregivers is urging people across the Lower Mainland to open up their homes if they have room to spare.
Regina
-
Portion of Highway 1 reopens near Swift Current
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday morning.
-
103 people in Sask. died from suspected overdoses in the first 2 months of 2023
Criticism mounted in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday as suspected overdoses in the province surpassed 100 for 2023.
-
Before Bedard, there was 'The Rat.' See him play in the early 80s.
Dale Derkatch was a left-handed shooter, who stood at about five foot five inches, and weighed less than 150 pounds. But make no mistake, he didn’t let his size get in the way of setting records.