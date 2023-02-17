17 cm of snow slows down the commute at start of Family Day weekend

People in Ottawa will spend the start of the Family Day weekend digging out after a mix of snow and ice pellets hit the capital.

The storm slowed down the commute across the city of Ottawa on Friday morning as snow plows worked to clear the roads and sidewalks. An OC Transpo articulated bus was spotted struggling to drive up Wellington Street near Parliament Hill.

As of 9 a.m., 17 cm of snow had been recorded at the Ottawa Airport, while 14 cm of snow fell at the Gatineau Airport.

Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory, but the advisory was lifted Friday morning.

Meteorologists expect an additional 2 centimetres of snow on Friday before the storm moves out of the region.

Temperatures in Ottawa will fall to -7 C this afternoon and the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees.

Skies will clear by this evening and the overnight low will be -16 C. With the wind chill it will feel like -122 degrees.

It will be a warmer start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 in the morning and more like -6 in the afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries Saturday evening.

On Sunday – cloudy skies and a high of 3 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for clouds with a chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3 C.