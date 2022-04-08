Mix of snow and rain on Friday in Ottawa

Snow has returned to the capital, and it will be a messy mix of weather on Friday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for snow and rain this morning – expect 2 cm of snow to fall in the capital.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and temperatures will climb to 8 C.

Tonight will be party cloudy with a chance of showers and temperatures will drop to 0 C overnight.

Saturday morning will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There’s a 70 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and also a risk of a thunderstorm. Saturday’s high will be 10 C.

Expect more rain showers or flurries tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries, and a high of 8 C.