Mix of snow and ice pellets Thursday evening in Ottawa

It will be a cloudy day in the capital but a mix of winter weather is set to begin Thursday evening.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 0 C today. Temperatures will fall to -2 C this afternoon and the wind chill will make it feel more like -6.

A mix of snow and ice pellets will begin this evening in the capital. Environment Canada is calling for a snowfall amount between 5 and 10 centimetres.

Temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight and the wind chill will make it feel more like -14.

The snow will end Friday morning and there will then be a 60 per cent chance of flurries. After record-breaking warm temperatures on Wednesday, the colder weather will return to the capital tomorrow. Friday’s forecast high is -7 C.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 in the morning and more like -12 in the afternoon.

Skies will clear up Friday evening and the overnight low will be -16 C.

Things will warm back up to start the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C.

Expect cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries Saturday evening.