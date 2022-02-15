It's another cold day in the capital, but the sunny conditions Tuesday will be replaced by a serious winter storm later this week.

A weather system moving up from the Great Lakes is expected to bring several kinds of precipitation to the Ottawa region over the next few days, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement says Ottawa can expect 15 to 25 mm of rain starting late Wednesday, which will shift to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets by Thursday afternoon. Later Thursday into Friday, 10 to 20 cm of snow could fall.

"A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which could bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario," Environment Canada says. "Precipitation will likely begin as rain late Wednesday and transition to snow Thursday afternoon. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening."

The exact track of this system is currently unknown and precipitation amounts and timing may change.

Environment Canada says the system could lead to localized flooding, road closures and the risk power outages.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Tuesday afternoon: Sunny. High -8 C, wind chill -13.

Tuesday evening: Clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low -18 C, wind chill -23.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 4 C. Periods of rain Wednesday evening.

Thursday: Rain. High 8 C, falling to -14 C overnight with periods of snow.

Friday: Clearing. Windy. High -12 C.