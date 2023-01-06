Mix of flurries and rain showers in Ottawa on Friday

It will be a snowy end to the work week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for flurries mixed with rain showers this afternoon. There will also be risk of freezing drizzle this morning.

The forecast calls for a snowfall amount of 2 centimetres by this afternoon. Today’s forecast high is 3 C, but it will feel more like -3 with the wind chill this morning.

The mix of flurries and rain showers will end late this evening. Temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10.

It will be a cloudy start to the weekend tomorrow. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -4 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 in the morning and more like -8 in the afternoon.

Skies will clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -12 overnight.

On Sunday – sunny skies and a high of -5 C.