Misty, foggy morning expected to change to hot and humid day in Ottawa

OTTAWA -

A bit of fog and mist over the capital Tuesday morning, ahead of a hot and humid day.

According to Environment Canada, there will be clouds and sun all day, but in the late afternoon there are a chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 26 C but with the humidex it will feel like 33. The UV will be 8 or very high.

There is a chance of rain tonight and a risk of a thunderstorm. It will clear, but fog patches will development overnight. The low will be 15 C.

A similar forecast for Wednesday- hot and humid with a risk of rain. The high expected to be 30 C, but feeling like 38 with the humidex.

Thursday calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 30 C.