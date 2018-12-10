

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A mistrial has been declared in the first-degree murder trial of 24-year-old Cameron Rogers.

Rogers is accused of murdering his adoptive parents Dave Rogers, 69, and Merrill Gleddie Rogers, 63, in 2016.

Rogers’ trial began in mid-November and was expected to last six weeks.

The reason for the mistrial is protected under a court-ordered publication ban at this time.

With files from CTV's Catherine Lathem.