Mistrial declared in Cameron Rogers murder trial
Artist's sketch of 22-year old Cameron Rogers as he appeared in court via video on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Rogers was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents Dave and Merrill Rogers .(Artist: Laurie Foster-MacLeod)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 12:26PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 10, 2018 12:48PM EST
A mistrial has been declared in the first-degree murder trial of 24-year-old Cameron Rogers.
Rogers is accused of murdering his adoptive parents Dave Rogers, 69, and Merrill Gleddie Rogers, 63, in 2016.
Rogers’ trial began in mid-November and was expected to last six weeks.
The reason for the mistrial is protected under a court-ordered publication ban at this time.
More to come…
With files from CTV's Catherine Lathem.