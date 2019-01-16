

Mississippi Mills residents and family members are mourning the loss of Deputy Mayor John Levi.

Levi passed away in Florida on Sunday, January 13. He was a prominent business owner, philanthropist and generous volunteer. Prior to the 2018 election as deputy mayor, Levi was elected mayor in 2010 - 2014.

Flags have been lowered in honour of Levi and there is a book of condolences set up at the municipal office .

The flags will remain at half staff until the day of Levi's funeral that has not been announced at this time.