Mississippi Mills deputy mayor dies in Florida
Deputy Mayor John Levi
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 8:41AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 16, 2019 8:42AM EST
Mississippi Mills residents and family members are mourning the loss of Deputy Mayor John Levi.
Levi passed away in Florida on Sunday, January 13. He was a prominent business owner, philanthropist and generous volunteer. Prior to the 2018 election as deputy mayor, Levi was elected mayor in 2010 - 2014.
Flags have been lowered in honour of Levi and there is a book of condolences set up at the municipal office .
The flags will remain at half staff until the day of Levi's funeral that has not been announced at this time.