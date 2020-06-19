OTTAWA -- A 27-year-old Mississauga resident is facing a long list of charged after Ontario Provincial Police say a driver drove the wrong way while fleeing police on Highway 401 in Leeds County.

In a statement, the OPP says at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Leeds County Detachment received information about a vehicle that fled at a high rate of speed when an officer at a neighbouring detachment attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and was last seen travelling westbound on Highway 401 near Cardinal.

Police say officers used a tire deflation device in an effort to stop the vehicle.

"The suspect vehicle continued westbound and collided with an OPP vehicle before driving eastbound in the westbound lanes," the OPP said Friday afternoon.

Two other police vehicles were damaged before the vehicle stopped near Gananoque.

One officer suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck.

Sukhwinder Singh of Mississauga is facing 14 charges, including flight from Peace Officer – Criminal Code, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired.