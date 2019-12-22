OTTAWA -- In addition to all the food at the Ottawa Mission’s annual Christmas dinner on Sunday, there was an abundance of hope and a sense of community.

“I don’t have a place to go for Christmas Day so it’s important,” said Patricia McLean who has been homeless for four years. “You’re hungry, there’s a hot meal but also you celebrate Christmas. It’s a little bit of festivity for you at a time when you’re really sad.”

The Mission expected to serve between 2,000 to 3,000 meals to those who are homeless or wanted to enjoy a meal with others.

“It’s a feast, a great holiday fest, but it’s a sense of belonging, a sense of family,” said Peter Tilley, the Mission’s chief executive officer. “So many people who come back here have been placed into housing. We don’t see them often but they do come back for holiday meals because this is a family.”

In addition to 2,500 lbs. of turkey, the menu included:

30 pans of stuffing

2,500 individual tourtiere pies

500 lbs. mashed potatoes

250 lbs. glazed fresh carrots

250 lbs. green peas

3,000 cupcakes

230 dozen rolls

50 gallons of gravy

100 vegetarian stuffed peppers

“It’s a lot of work but we have a lot of great volunteers that help us out every year,” said executive chef Ric Watson.

There are other organizations serving up free, festive meals this week including Operation Big Turkey.

Free meals on Christmas Eve

Operation Big Turkey is hosting a free dinner at various locations across the city:

Carlington Recreation Centre (1520 Caldwell Ave. from 12:30-2:30 p.m.)

Overbrook Community Centre (33 Quill St. from 2-4 p.m.)

Restaurant E18hteen (18 York St. from 3-5 p.m.)

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre (102 Greenview Ave. from 3:30-5:30 p.m.)

Jack Purcell Community Centre (320 Jack Purcell Lane from 3:30-6:30 p.m.)

Free meals on Christmas Day