UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Emelita Viado has been located safe and sound.

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 59-year-old woman.

Emelita Viado was last seen on Thursday, December 28th, around 11:00 pm at her care facility on Carling Ave near Edgeworth Ave. Police say she is thought to have waked away from the home shortly after.

Emelita Viado suffers from dementia. She is described as Filipino , 4'9", 180 lbs, with short black hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey winter jacket, black pants, and crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.