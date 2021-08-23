OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a 20-year-old woman who was last seen Aug. 9 in Sandy Hill.

Micah Sammurtok is described as an Indigenous woman, 5-foot-11 (180cm), 200-250 lbs. (91-113kg), with shoulder-length, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of an arrow on one of her arms and often has fake nails.

Police say her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Micah Sammurtok is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, on weekdays.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.