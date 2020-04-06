MISSING: Thierry Saint-Denis, 48, last seen in Casselman
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 5:55AM EDT
OPP say Thierry Saint-Denis was last seen in Casselman Friday, April 3, at around 7:30 p.m. (OPP handout)
CASSELMAN, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 48-year-old man.
Thierry Saint-Denis was last seen in Casselman, Ont., Friday, April 3, at around 7:30 p.m.
He's described as a white man, about 5'7" tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
He has buzz-cut brown hair and some brown facial stubble.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue spring jacket, and brown side-zip boots.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.