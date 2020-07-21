Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Missing teens found safe: police
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:00PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:39AM EDT
OTTAWA -- UPDATE: Ottawa Police say the missing teenagers have both been found safe and sound.
Police say two teenage girls who had been reported missing have been found safe.
The girls, aged 17 and 14, had last been seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Stittsville area.
Police said Wednesday morning they had been found safe and sound.