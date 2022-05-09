Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deziree Debessay was last seen April 23, near the intersection of Russell Road and Walkley Road. Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Police said Monday that Debessay has access to OC Transpo and is familiar with the O-train and bus routes. She has been known to stay in OC Transpo stations across the city.

She is described as Black with a light complexion, 5-foot-4 (163 cm), with long, black hair and black eyes. She has eyelash extensions and a notch in her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Deziree Debessay is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.