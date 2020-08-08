OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say an 82-year-old man reported missing on Friday has been found dead.

Police had issued a press release at 11:45 p.m. Friday, to say the man had last been seen in the Klondike Road area at around 1 p.m. that afternoon.

"Due to existing medical conditions, there are concerns for his wellbeing," police said.

Just over an hour later, a new press release came in, saying the man had been found deceased.

An investigation is ongoing. A cause of death was not released.

CTV News is choosing not to name the man at this time.