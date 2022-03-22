Missing Ottawa teen may be headed to Kingston, Cornwall or Montreal

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who may be walking or hitchhiking outside the city.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that Lucas Chenier was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at his home on Sorento Street in Barrhaven.

“Lucas is capable of walking for long hours and may be walking along the side of the highway heading toward Cornwall, Kingston or Montréal for an adventure, and will possibly be hitch-hiking,” police said in the release.

Lucas is described as white, 6-feet tall (183cm), weighing about 200 lbs (91kg), with short dark hair. He wears black framed glasses and was last seen wearing a black and grey winter jacket, black Adidas jogging pants, a grey or black hoodie and black and white Nike running shoes. He is also known to carry a bright blue Roots backpack.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Lucas is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.