Missing Ottawa teen located safe and sound

ottawa police

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina