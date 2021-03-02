OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one of two missing 14-year-old boys reported missing earlier this week has been located safe and sound in Timmins.

However, police say Seth Ennis is still missing and is believed to also be in the Timmins area.

The two boys were last seen near Bathgate Park in Ottawa last Saturday. Police said the boys had been missing since Feb. 25.

Seth Ennis is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-4 (163cm), around 120 pounds (54 kg), with a medium build, a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage winter jacket with a hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222.