Missing Orléans woman has been located safe and sound
61-year-old Emmily Makmur, missing since March 26, 2018.(Ottawa Police)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 5:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 12:47PM EDT
UPDATE: Missing Orléans woman has been located safe and sound.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Ottawa Police need your help to find missing 61-year-old Emmily Makmur. She was last seen on Bonaventure Terrace in Orléans around 8:45 p.m. on March 26, 2018.
Makmur was driving a black BMW sedan with Ontario licence plate, BTBF474.
Makmur is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown puffy winter coat and beige boots.
Anyone who has seen Emmily or has any information is asked to contact Police.