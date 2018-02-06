

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Police are hoping you can help them track down a missing woman.

Nicole Lenz, 43, was last seen on Sunday in the Merivale and Carling area.

Her husband told CTV that she may be in distress and disoriented.

She is white, 5'6, with a medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Nicole was last seen wearing a yellow jacket with dark blue shoulders and sleeves as well as black boot cover. She could also be wearing a turquoise Wind River sport jacket.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.