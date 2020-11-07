OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing woman who was last seen in the Baseline and Greenbank area has been safely located.

She had last been seen at around 10 a.m. Saturday and her family was concerned for her wellbeing.

In an update at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa police said a "vigilant member of the community" found her and she's now safe.

Since she has been found, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.