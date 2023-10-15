Ottawa

Missing man found safe

The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a man reported missing early Sunday morning has been safely located.

Since they've been located, CTV News Ottawa has removed their name and photo from this article.

