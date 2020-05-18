NAPANEE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 30-year-old man has been recovered from the Napanee River.

Police were called to Clark Avenue in Napanee at around 5:30 a.m. Monday on reports of a man in the river.

The OPP underwater search and rescue unit, along with Napanee Fire, Lennox and Addington Paramedics, and the OPP marine unit searched the river.

Police said the victim's body was recovered Monday afternoon.

He has not been identified. The coroner's office is assisting in the investigation.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious.