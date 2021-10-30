Advertisement
Missing man, 23, located safely
Published Saturday, October 30, 2021 9:28AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 30, 2021 10:41AM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 23-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning has been safely located.
Police said in a news release just after 10:30 a.m. that he is now safe and sound.
Since he has been located, his photo and name have been removed from this article.