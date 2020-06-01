OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing teen has been recovered from Lower Beverley Lake in Rideau Lakes Township.

Police were called to the lake to search for the teen after he went overboard while canoeing with another person on Sunday afternoon and didn't resurface.

Police say the body of 18-year-old Brent Hennigar was found at around 11 a.m. Monday.

The coroner's office continues to investigate.