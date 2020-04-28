OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Joy Ficko was last seen in the area of South River Drive and Bridge Street in Manotick at around midnight last night.

She is believed to be on foot and her family is concerned for her safety.

Joy Ficko is described as a Caucasian female, 5’8”-5’9” (173-175 cm), 130pds (59kg), short light brown/grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey cotton pyjama pants.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday to Friday.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.