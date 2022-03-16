Missing Hawkesbury man may have been spotted at Ottawa convoy protest, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say a Hawkesbury man who has been missing for months may have been seen at the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last month.

In a news release Wednesday, OPP said there are unconfirmed reports that Sebastien Villeneuve, 37, may have been in the city during the three-week occupation. Police say he might still be in the Ottawa/Gatineau area.

Villeneuve was last seen Jan. 10, when he left a friend's house on Nelson Street in Hawkesbury. He goes by the nickname "Midget." He is white, about 5-foot-3 (160 cm) and weighs about 120 lbs (54 kg). He has brown eyes and brown hair that may be longer than in the photo provided by police, which was taken in 2015.

Anyone who may have had contact with Sebastien Villeneuve, or who knows where he is, is asked to call the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).