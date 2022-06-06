Missing Hamilton boy last seen in Ottawa

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Hamilton, who was last seen in the capital.

Yared Kidane has been missing from the Hamilton area since May 24. He was spotted in Ottawa on May 30 and police believe he’s still in the city.

Both the police and his family are concerned for his safety and wellbeing, a news release said.

Kidane is described as Black, 5-foot-7 (170 cm) tall, with a thin build. He has dark brown, curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, a black hooded sweater, grey sweatpants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about Kidane’s current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.