Missing girl found safe in Ottawa, police say
Published Thursday, December 30, 2021 9:27AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 30, 2021 11:19AM EST
An Ottawa Police truck is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa police say a missing teenager has been located safe.
The teen was last seen Wednesday in Ottawa's west end. Police reported she was located just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
