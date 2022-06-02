Missing girl, 14, last seen Wednesday

Alora Phillips was last seen around 4 p.m. June 1, 2022 in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard and Pleasant Park Road. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Alora Phillips was last seen around 4 p.m. June 1, 2022 in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard and Pleasant Park Road. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

