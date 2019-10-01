

CTVNewsOttawa.ca staff





UPDATE: Missing Fort Coulonge teenager has been located

OTTAWA - OPP and the Sûreté du Québec are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen Monday in Petawawa.

Police say Veronique Bourque was in Petawawa as late as 5:00pm yeserday.

It's believed she was going home to Fort Coulonge, driving a red 2007 Mazda 3, with a Quebec licence plate Y45 RCZ.

Police are searching the area between the two communities, on both sides of the Ottawa River.

Bourque is described as 5'5", with long dark hair and brown eyes. She was wearing leggings, with a long sleeve shirt with two black stripes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

