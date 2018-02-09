

Police are hoping you can help them track down a missing teenager.

Farah Dridi, 15, was last seen on Tuesday in the Greenbank Road area of Barrhaven.

She is Middle Eastern, 5'6 with brown eyes, long brown hair with black roots.

Dridi was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.