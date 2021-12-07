Advertisement
Missing boy, 15, found safe
Published Tuesday, December 7, 2021 6:42PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 8, 2021 7:06AM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa police say a missing teenager is safe.
The boy was reported missing Tuesday evening. In an update, Ottawa police said he was located safe and sound Tuesday night.
CTV News has removed his name and photo from this article now that he has been located.