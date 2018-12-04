

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Renfrew residents are happy to report their prized baby Jesus figure will now be returned to the crèche outside Renfrew Town Hall. Diana Wakely says a good wise man, Tom Webster made the discovery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The 45-centimetre figure made of paper mâché was stolen from the outdoor nativity scene at Low Square in front of Renfrew City Hall over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police believe the figurine went missing either during the Renfrew Santa Claus Parade or late Saturday night.

It took more than two months for a committee of 100 people to prepare the crèche.

Wakely told CTV News at Six on Monday that this was not the first time Baby Jesus disappeared from the nativity scene. Wakely says someone decided to take the figure along to some New Year’s Eve parties three years ago, and it was eventually returned.

The Put Christ Back in Christmas Committee is relieved and happy to report baby Jesus will be back with the nativity scene in time for Christmas. Yet, Diana is jokingly considering a GPS after the figure has travelled away from it's proper place at Renfrew Town Hall.