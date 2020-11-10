Advertisement
Missing 87-year-old Gatineau woman found safe
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11:53AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:41AM EST
Gatineau Police
GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau police say an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been safely located.
She had been reported missing after failing to return from a trip away from her Aylmer home. Gatinea police said in a tweet a vigilant citizen located her and she's now safe and sound.
CTV News has removed her photo from this article now that she has been located.