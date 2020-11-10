GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau police say an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been safely located.

MISE À JOUR : Mme Fecteau a été retrouvée saine et sauve grâce à la vigilance d’une citoyenne. Merci d’avoir partagé l’information en grand nombre! #Gatineau https://t.co/c5Nrz4P6HV — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 10, 2020

She had been reported missing after failing to return from a trip away from her Aylmer home. Gatinea police said in a tweet a vigilant citizen located her and she's now safe and sound.

CTV News has removed her photo from this article now that she has been located.