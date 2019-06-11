

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a missing 85-year-old man.

Jean Gaudreault was last seen in the area of Kakulu Dr. and Eagleson Rd. at around 7:00 pm Monday. His family is concerned for his safety.

He is believed to be driving a silver Mercedes with Ontario plates: BCFS 069

Gaudreault is described as white, about 5’10”, with short white hair. He’s balding, with a bit of a combover.

He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, grey shorts, and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a “purse-style bag” according to police.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Jean Gaudreault is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext.2912.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where the missing person is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.