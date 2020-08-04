Advertisement
Missing 83-year-old man found safe
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:05AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:26AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a missing 83-year-old man has been found safe.
Police had asked for the public's help finding the man Tuesday morning. He had last been seen in Westport, about 100 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.
Later Tuesday morning, police said he had been found safe and sound.
CTV News has removed the man's name and photo since he has been found.