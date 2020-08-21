OTTAWA -- Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) say a missing 81-year-old man from the town of Low has been safely located.

The man was last seen the evening of Thurs., Aug. 20 in Wakefield, Que. after leaving his home in Low that evening.

In a press release sent Friday afternoon, a Sûreté du Québec spokesperson said Ontario Provincial Police found him on Highway 7 Friday afternoon. The SQ says a resident in Carleton Place, Ont. spotted the man and alerted police.

As the man has been safely located, CTV News is removing his name and picture from this article.