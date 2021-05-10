Advertisement
Missing 76-year-old man found safe
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 1:54PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 5:22PM EDT
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 76-year-old man has been safely located.
He had been reported missing earlier Monday but in a press release late Monday afternoon, police said he was located safe and sound.
As he has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article.