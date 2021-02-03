Advertisement
Missing 74-year-old man located safe
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 10:20AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 3, 2021 10:39AM EST
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 74-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday morning has been safely located.
The man had been missing since 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police announced he had been found shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Since the man has been found, his name and photo have been removed from this article.