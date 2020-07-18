OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 73-year-old man has been located, but is in need of medical care.

The man went missing Friday, July 17, and police had been searching for him through the weekend.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, a police duty inspector said the man had been found alive "thanks to a keen-eyed member of the public" but also said he would be in need of medical treatment.

LOCATED! The missing 73 yr old male was located, alive. Thanks to a keen-eyed member of the public who alerted us just moments ago.@OttawaParamedic will be transporting him to seek medical care. @OttawaPolice #ottnews — OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) July 19, 2020

Details about the man's condition were not immediately available.

As the man has been found, CTV News has removed his name and photo from this article.