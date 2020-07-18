Advertisement
Missing 73-year-old man located
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:20AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 19, 2020 1:14PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 73-year-old man has been located, but is in need of medical care.
The man went missing Friday, July 17, and police had been searching for him through the weekend.
In a tweet Sunday afternoon, a police duty inspector said the man had been found alive "thanks to a keen-eyed member of the public" but also said he would be in need of medical treatment.
Details about the man's condition were not immediately available.
As the man has been found, CTV News has removed his name and photo from this article.