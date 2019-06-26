

Michael Nellis, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old man, who has been missing since the beginning of this week.

Robert Stringer is missing from the Merivale road area. He was last seen June 24, just after 11 p.m.

He is described as a white male, 5'9", slim build, white beard and walks with a limp. Stringer was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, brown khaki pants or blue jeans and was wearing a black baseball cap with red writing on it.

Police say there are concerns for Stringer’s well-being.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222, ext. 5212.