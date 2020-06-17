OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 47-year-old woman.

Rhoda Nashook was last seen in the Westgate area of Carling Avenue near Merviale Road.

Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Nashook is described as an Inuk woman, who is 5’2” (157cm) tall and around 120 pounds (54kg). She has medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Rhoda Nashook is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where Rhoda is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.