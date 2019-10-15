

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA — Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old woman.

Rhiannon Trevethan was last seen at around 7:00 p.m. Monday in the area of Carling Ave. and Holly Acres Rd. Police say she’s known to frequent the downtown area.

She is described as white, about 5’5” tall, and heavy-set, with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and glasses.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355, between 8:00am and 4:00pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.