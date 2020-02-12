OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 33-year-old man.

Patrick Gauthier was last seen late Tuesday night on St. Joseph Boulevard, east of Tenth Line. He was walking his 160-pound bull mastiff.

Police said Wednesday morning the dog had been found, but Patrick was still missing. His family is concerned for his safety.

UPDATE: The dog Patrick was walking has been located, but we are still searching for Patrick. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 12, 2020

Patrick is described as a white man, 5’10” (178 cm), with a medium build and short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing steel-toed boots, blue jeans, a dark brown bomber jacket and a beige-and-green ball cap.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where h is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222 ext 2355 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday to Friday.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.