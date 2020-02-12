MISSING: 33-year-old Patrick Gauthier
Ottawa Police are asking for help finding Patrick Gauthier, 33, who was last seen in Orléans Tuesday night. (Ottawa Police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 33-year-old man.
Patrick Gauthier was last seen late Tuesday night on St. Joseph Boulevard, east of Tenth Line. He was walking his 160-pound bull mastiff.
Police said Wednesday morning the dog had been found, but Patrick was still missing. His family is concerned for his safety.
Patrick is described as a white man, 5’10” (178 cm), with a medium build and short blond hair.
He was last seen wearing steel-toed boots, blue jeans, a dark brown bomber jacket and a beige-and-green ball cap.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where h is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222 ext 2355 between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday to Friday.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.